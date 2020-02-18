Pompeo Says USA Supports Ethiopia’s Economic Reform Agenda

MFAE

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, H.E. Gedu Andargachew today (February 18) has met with the U.S. Secretary of State H.E. Michael R. Pompeo to discuss issues that would further enhance the relationship between Ethiopia and the U.S.

Speaking at the occasion, Gedu appreciated the United States’ comprehensive support for Ethiopia.

He thanked President Donald Trump and the United States Government for efforts to help Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt make a fair and equitable deal on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Discussing the economic situation in Ethiopia, Gedu said his country is undertaking a huge economic reform taking the indispensable role of the private sector into account.

Gedu also spoke about Ethiopia’s efforts to maintain peace and security in the region, particularly on the ongoing efforts to fight Al-Shabaab in Somalia, and the joint efforts with the neighboring countries to achieve lasting peace in South Sudan.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his part hailed Ethiopia’s key role in peacebuilding and peacekeeping activities in the region.

He expressed his country’s commitment to support the ongoing economic reform in Ethiopia and hoped that a positive change will be registered in Ethiopia’s economy.

Regarding the ongoing discussions on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Secretary Pompeo expressed his belief that the three countries would resolve sticky issues and conclude discussions over the dam with fruitful results.







