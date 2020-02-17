Ethiopia : Mike Pompeo arrived in Addis Ababa for a three days official visit

Mike Pompeo arrives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo credit : VOA Amharic

borkena

February 17, 2020

United States Secretary of States, Mike Pompeo, has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday in the evening for a three days official visit.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew greeted him upon arrival at Bole International Airport .

On February 18, 2020 Gedu Andargachew and Mike Pompeo will speak to the press at the Sheraton hotel – according to information from the Embassy of the United States of America in Addis Ababa. The event it expected to be in the afternoon.







