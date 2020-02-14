Ethiopia’s election board insists on conducting the next national election in the month of August, a rainy season in the country. Election schedule is now made public

Ethiopia's Election Board New Logo

February 14, 2020

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced on Friday a fixed date for the next general election.

The election for the Federal government will take place on August 29, 2020. Last month, the Board announced August 18 as a tentative election day.

The Board has also disclosed schedules for election-related activities.

The Board has shared details of the election schedule on its social media page.

A little over a month is allotted for voter registration. It will take place between April 22 and May 21, 2020.

Candidates’ registration will be finalized in two weeks between May 13 and May 27. And they will have to do their campaigns between May 21 and August 24. There have been complaints that some political parties, for example, Oromo Federalist Congress, kicked off what looked like a political campaign across the Oromo region of Ethiopia. However, they experienced political setbacks in a place like Jima city, where there were two rallies in less than a week.

The Board said it would disclose the lists of candidates for the election between July 5 and July 7, 2020. What comes after that, according to the Board, is printing ballot papers, and the Board plans to finish that task by August 15, 2020.

Results from the polling station will be announced the same day hours after the closure of polling stations. The Board will announce the official election result on August 24, 2020.

Election schedule (published in Amharic). Credit : Election Board

When The Board announced tentative election day, August 18, in mid-January, political parties opposed it vehemently, saying that the time is a rainy season and not convenient to carry out an election in most parts of Ethiopia due to infrastructure problems.

Meanwhile, the Board introduced a new logo on Friday (see at the beginning of this post). It said it reflects "institutional transparency and credibility" it is undertaking.







