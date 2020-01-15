Ethiopia’s election board announced August 10, 2020 as election date, but it is not a final decision. It could change if discussion with stakeholders influence change.

Chair of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia speaking at the Meeting in Jupiter Hotel.

By Staff Writer

January 15, 2020

The National Election Board of Ethiopia disclosed on Wednesday proposed schedule for the next general election.

Chairman of the Board, Bertukan Mideksa, said the draft date is on Sunday August 16, 2020. Election result for regions will be disclosed between August 17 and August 21, according to the draft. And March 3, 2020 is the day to officially disclose regional election maps.

Voter registration will take place for about a month from April 7, 2020 to May 6, 2020. Regarding Candidates, they will have to submit election symbols to the board between from April 7,2020 to April 16,2020.

Election campaign is given about a little over three months between May 5 to August 11 of this year. There will be no campaign between August 12 and August 15. The Board has also disclosed that parties can not launch their campaigns

The Board claims that the proposal is prepared in accordance with the constitution with the intention to execute the next general election.

The schedule proposal is being discussed in a meeting at Jupiter Hotel in the capital Addis Ababa with stakeholders (political parties, among others). It means there is a chance to change the schedule and execution plan.







