Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received warm reception in Ethiopia where he traveled to deepen relation.He will also attend African Union summit currently underway in Addis Ababa

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcoming Justin Trudeau at Bole International Airport. Photo credit : OPM

borkena

February 7, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Ethiopia on Friday for an official visit. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Nobel Peace Prize Winner Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

“I’m happy to welcome Justin Trudeau for his visit to the Land of Origins. I look forward to our discussion towards strengthening the relations between our two countries,” Abiy Ahmed tweeted soon after receiving his Canadian counterpart.

I’m happy to welcome @JustinTrudeau for his first visit to the @LandofOrigins. I look forward to our discussions towards strengthening the relations between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/ab9NpBbyKJ — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) February 7, 2020

Trudeau will hold meetings with President Sahle-Work Zewde and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. He is the first Canadian Prime Minister to visit Ethiopia.

According to a statement from Canada’s office of Prime Minister published last week, Trudeau’s visit to Ethiopia will focus on “economic opportunity and prosperity, climate change, democracy, and gender equality.” His visit to Africa came at a time when Canada is deepening “relationships in the region and advances new partnerships that will benefit Canadians.”

In his visit to Ethiopia, Trudeau is accompanied by Mary Ng, who is the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and a group of Canadian Business delegation.

Canada and Ethiopia established diplomatic relations in 1965, and Canada has an embassy in Addis Ababa. According to the 2016 census Canada profile, 44,065 Ethiopians and Canadians of Ethiopian descent live in Canada. The number is probably weigh more than that at this point in time due to new immigration- among other things.

Trudeau will also meet with African leaders at the 33rd African Union summit in Addis Ababa, the seat of the Union.

Next stop for Trudeau after Ethiopia is Senegal and then he will travel to Germany.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena