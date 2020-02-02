Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Ethiopia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau . Source : MFAE

February 2, 2020

Prime Minister of Canada, H.E. Justin Trudeau will visit Ethiopia on 08-10 February 2020.

The Prime Minister today (February 2) announced that he will travel to Ethiopia, Senegal, & Germany, from February 6 to 14, 2020.

These visits will focus on economic opportunity and prosperity, climate change, democracy, and gender equality, as Canada deepens our relationships in the region and advances new partnerships that will benefit Canadians, the statement from the Prime Minister Office reads.

The Prime Minister will travel first to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He will meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-work Zewde, as well as Ethiopian partners and stakeholders.

Accompanied by the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, H.E. Mary Ng, and her trade delegation, he will promote trade and investment opportunities between the two countries, creation of jobs & opportunities for young people, innovative climate action, the promotion of democracy, and the empowerment of women and girls.

The visit of the Prime Minister to Ethiopia is historical and presents tremendous opportunities to both deepen existing ties and broaden the scope of the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ethiopia established diplomatic relations with Canada in 1965, and the two countries share goals based on regional security interests, growing commercial ties, and social, economic, and political development.







