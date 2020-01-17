borkena

By Staff Writer

January 17, 2020

Ethiopia’s National Information and Intelligence Services (NISS) says it has foiled a planned attack which targeted Tikmat (Epiphany) celebration in Gondar, North Western Ethiopia.

It claimed that it has caught four F1 grenades and over 200 bullets from what it called “two members forces of destruction”, as reported by state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting cities a statement sent to it from intelligence department as a source. National Defense Force members deployed in the region,the region’s security forces and members of the community living in the region have coordinated their efforts to foil the plan, the source added.

Names of the individuals or groups who allegedly planned the attack is unspecified. However, Ethiopia’s national intelligence said that it will disclose the identities of groups who deployed the attackers but again date for doing so is unspecified.

The attackers were meant to be rewarded residential homes in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa and a huge sum of money, according to NISS.

Timkat celebration in Gondar attracts millions of people every year. This year up to two million people are expected to attend and the celebration is also one of the major tourist attraction religious and cultural events.







