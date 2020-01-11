Ethiopian gov’t says 21 abducted students in Dembi Dollo area released

Ethiopian government is seemingly responding to allegations of negligence over the abduction of students in Oromo region of Ethiopia

Photo credit : ENA

January 11, 2020

Ethiopian government said on Saturday that 21 students who were abducted as they were heading to their homes from Dembi Dollo University, in Oromo region of Ethiopia, are released.

6 students are still in hostage situation according to head of press secretariat in the office of the Prime Minister ,Nigussu Tilahun.

13 of the abductee who are reportedly released are females and 8 are men. These students , who are from Amhara region, were heading to their parents after the university was closed following security issue in the region, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).

Effort is underway to secure the release of remaining students with the mediation of elders and religious leaders in the region.

Nigusus Tilahun said about 35,000 university students in Oromo region have headed home after security problems in 16 universities in the region. Sever students have been killed in various universities in the region in what appears to be manufactured clashes. Similar situations have been observed in some universities in Amhara region of Ethiopia too.

It is to be recalled that the National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) issued a statement on Friday condemning government over what it called negligence in connection with abducted ethnic Amhara students in Oromo region of Ethiopia.







