Dire Dawa University says it will not provide any form of service starting this coming Sunday. Classes suspended.

December 29, 2019

Dire Dawa University announced on Saturday that it is closing indefinitely starting December 30, 2019.

“Due to a temporary problem, the university understood that the situation in the university does not allow to continue classes,” said a brief statement posted on the social media page of the University.

It also said that it will announce readmission dates in the future.

The decision came after a student was thrown to his death from the 3rd floor of students dormitory. The heinous attack happened in broad daylight. According to information from the university, the student was killed around 12 p.m. local time.

The victim is identified as Alemayehu Kumera and he was a third year student of Banking and Finance. However, the University did not specify if the perpetrators of the attack are in custody.

According to the statement from the University, the students will not get any form of service – apparently before readmission.

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education announced last week curfew times for students due to security challenges in universities. As per the new regulation, students are required to be in their dormitories after 10:00 p.m.

Also, it requires students not to be outside of campus premises before 6 a.m. and after 7 p.m. local time. The regulation is problematic for students with a habit of going to church for prayers early in the morning.

Dire Dawa University communicated with students about the new regulation on its FaceBook page on December 27, 2019.

During his speech at the Millenium Hall on December 20, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said “a strong security is organized in all Universities in Ethiopia.” The arrangement was made to end tragic killings of students, among other security issues, but it does not seem to be capable of ending the killing of students.







