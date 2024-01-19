Jawi : Ethiopian gov’t forces shelling civilians after losing infantry battle 

borkena

Fano forces operating in the Jawi area of the Amhara region of Ethiopia accuse Abiy Ahmed government forces of killing civilians in Jawi district of the zone.

In an interview with Anchor media, spokesperson of the forces’ unit in the area said “several regiments of government troops were routed.” However, the forces had to reposition themselves after the government started “to shell civilian targets and residential homes.” Dozens believed to have been killed.

Furthermore, the spokesperson added that government forces “targetted a historical church built during the time of empress Mintewab”

Watch the interview below

Video : embedded from Anchor media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

