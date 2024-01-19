EHRC calls for immediate peaceful resolution for disputes related to administrative structure

Arba Minch , seat of Gamo zone administration (Photo : Public Domain )

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has revealed that immediate peaceful resolution is required for disputes related to administrative structure involving residents, sources indicated.

The Commission has made public the announcement after making an official investigation into the human rights violations in Kola Shara Kebele, Gamo Zone, Southern Ethiopia Region from August 28 to September 05, 2023, Ethio-FM 107.8 reported yesterday.

With this, EHRC announced that it was able to get pieces of evidence on the loss of life, physical injuries, and damage to properties.

To carry out the investigation, the commission stated that it conducted interviews and group discussions with victims, eyewitnesses, elders, suspects who were detained at the police station, officials of government administration, justice, peace and security, and education sectors under various structures.

For the investigation, EHRC has collected the relevant documentary evidence from the hospital, institutions of city administration, and the victims. Then it announced that the Commission made physical observations at the places related to the incident.



The Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, Dr. Daniel Bekele, said, “rather than ensuring accountability and compensating the victims, it is better to find an immediate solution, through a peaceful dialogue that credibly involves the residents, to the question and dispute regarding the local government structure, which is the cause of this and similar conflicts.”



The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission of Southern Ethiopia Region and the relevant government bodies committed extrajudicial killings against three unarmed people. EHRC called for a proper investigation to be conducted against the government security personnel and others who beat people under arrest and damaged properties.



Furthermore, the Commission recommended that the families of the deceased and those who were injured and whose properties were destroyed due to the actions taken by the government security forces should be compensated accordingly.

