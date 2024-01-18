Ethiopian Airlines Plane Skids off Runway in Mekelle

All passengers disembarked safely

Ethiopian Airlines Plane is seen at Alula Aba Nega airport in Mekelle (Photo : Social media)

Borkena

A Mekelle-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane skidded off the runway shortly after landing at Alula Abanega International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday around 2:10 p.m. local time, with no reported fatalities or injuries – except minor ones.

The cause of the accident is undisclosed at this time. Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed the incident in a brief statement:

“Ethiopian Airlines ET106/18 January which departed Addis Ababa at 12:30 Local time had a runway excursion after landing at Mekelle Alula Aba Nega International Airport at 14:10 Local time. All passengers and crew were disembarked safely with no injuries.

We are conducting investigation to determine the cause of the incident. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience encountered.”

A picture purportedly from the incident shows an Ethiopian Airlines plane on the side of the runway, notably with damaged wheels.

There is no indication at this point if foul play was involved in the incident. While Ethiopian Airlines mentioned an ongoing investigation, it has not confirmed whether the outcome will be disclosed upon completion.

Flights to Alula Abba Nega Airport were suspended for over two years due to the war between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Abiy Ahmed’s government, which is believed to have claimed the lives of about one million people from Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions of Ethiopia.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Add your business to Ethiopian Business Listing / Ethiopian Business Directory

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com