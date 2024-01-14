Asfaw Meshesha, Esteemed Talk Show Host, Passed Away 

Asfaw Meshesha on his “Ehudin Be EBS show” (Photo : EBS)

Toronto, (January 14, 2024 ) – Asfaw Meshesha, a distinguished television personality and talk show host, has regrettably passed away. The news of his demise surfaced on social media channels on Saturday evening.

Asfaw suffered a stroke in October 2023, prompting his medical travel to the United States for specialized medical care. His significant contributions to EBS Television spanned several years, beginning upon his return to Ethiopia from the United States where he had been residing.

Widely admired within and beyond Ethiopia, Asfaw played a pivotal role in the success of EBS. The television station covered the expenses related to his medical treatment and travel to the U.S. However, additional fundraising efforts were necessary, resulting in a remarkable community response that raised over $200,000 to offset the remaining medical costs.

At present, the family has not disclosed details regarding funeral arrangements or the timeline for transporting his body back to Ethiopia.

Asfaw Meshesha is survived by his son, Samson (Japi) Asfaw.

Borkena expresses heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Asfaw Meshesha during this difficult time.

