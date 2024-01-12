Egypt Extends Invitation To Eritrean President for Cairo Visit Amid Somalia-Ethiopia Tension

Egypt FM Sameh Shoukry ready to deliver Sisi’s message to Eritrean president Isaias Afeworki (Photo source: Eritrea’s Ministry of Information SM page)

borkena

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has sent a diplomatic message to Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki. Foreign Minister Sameh H. Shoukry led a delegation to Asmara to deliver the message on Thursday.

Eritrea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs revealed that President Isaias met with Egyptian FM Shoukry at the Denden Guest House in the evening.

Reflecting on his visit, FM Shoukry stated, “The current visit, which is part & parcel of regular meetings between the two countries, is also aimed at reviewing the progress of implementation of previous bilateral agreements,” as quoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Eritrea’s Ministry of Information reported that President Isaias Afeworki has received an invitation from the Egyptian President to visit Cairo. Both nations say they are working on “strengthening bilateral ties & regional developments of mutual interest.” In 2023, President Isaias made frequent visits to Egypt and recently conveyed congratulatory messages on President Sisi’s electoral victory. However, it remains unclear whether President Isaias has accepted the invitation to visit Cairo this time or not.

The Egyptian FM’s visit to Asmara came days after a two-day working visit of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, following tensions with Ethiopia over the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Somaliland. Notably, Eritrea has trained thousands of soldiers for Somalia.

Egypt has also extended an invitation to the Somalian President to visit Cairo. While Eritrea has not commented on Ethiopia’s deal with Somaliland, Egypt has expressed support for Somalia, viewing the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland as a violation of Somalian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The 2018 resolution of the no-peace-no-war state between Ethiopia and Eritrea led to bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including the military. However, this cooperation was short-lived. Some analysts attribute the rift to the Pretoria agreement, which concluded the conflict between the Abiy Ahmed-led Federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). When Abiy Ahmed claimed access to the Red Sea in November 2023, Eritrea issued a concise statement asserting that it would not entertain the sea access issue and urged Eritreans not to be provoked.

