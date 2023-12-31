Abune Lukas, Ethiopian Archbishop, Call For The Military To Stop Abiy Ahmed

His Grace Abune Lukas

For a second time in less than a month, His Grace Abune Lukas, Archbishop of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Australia and head of Monastery affairs, made a remarkable speech condemning Abiy Ahmed’s Administration.

In a sermon to a congregation, he openly highlighted how Abiy Ahmed’s administration killed infants as old as eight and twelve months old, how it attacked monasteries and religious scholars with the aim to kill continuity of knowledge sharing about the teachings of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.

Furthermore, he highlighted how Abiy Ahmed tricked Ethiopian Bishops and Patriarch [the late Abune Merkorios] with his rhetoric about Ethiopia and brought about multifaceted destruction on Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Church. Consistent attack on the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church from Abiy Ahmed’s administration has been making headlines in Ethiopian Media outlets for several years now. Last year, apart from the physical attack on churches and church servants, his administration attempted to divide the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Holy Synod from within the Church – a development that led to nationwide tension.

His Grace Abune Meskel also criticized the military for obeying the Ethiopian Prime Minister to kill civilians and attack the Ethiopian Church, and called on the military to stop Abiy Ahmed.

Video of his message has gone viral among Ethiopian social media users. Take a listen to his message.

