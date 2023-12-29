Ethiopia’s Premier Fantasy about a ‘would-be Kush State’ in the Horn of Africa

Abiy Ahmed with his “brother” , UAE president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo : PD)

By Fessehaye Kidane

Eritrea, Asmara

Part One

1) Fecklessness of Ethiopian Premier

In hindsight, when one goes back to 2018, it seemed that everyone was optimistic about Ethiopia‟s political trajectory. In one way or the other, there seems no doubt that the earlier political rhetoric of Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, has either enlightened or hoodwinked many onlookers of Ethiopian politics. Among others, the fact that he declared „an apology to all political prisoners and proposed a „Medemer (synergy) Vision‟, not least his bold measure towards reconciliation with Eritrea‟ seemed a landmark of his achievements. As a result, in the phrase of one renowned political scientist, Thomas Carothers, as cited in Francis Fukuyama‟s book of 2011, it seemed that Ethiopia was in a course of „transition paradigm, but it was an unwarranted assumption‟ after a few years. Although with a miscalculation and ill-motive, even the Oslo Nobel Prize Institute rushed to award the PM a Nobel prize while his theoretical initiatives were in vain on the ground. In this case, on the one hand, the prize was unequivocally meant to isolate the Eritrean president while, as a partner, he had a lion‟s share as far the peace deal between Eritrea and Ethiopia is concerned. On the other hand, it was purportedly used as a „carrot and stick‟ to the Premier so as to serve the West‟s political agenda. However, in no time his TPLF counterparts unleashed war to topple the PM and his PP Party mainly to reverse his course of actions and aiming to divorce his new marriage with Eritrea. No matter what the motive of the TPLF was, the leadership was impelled to do so for a novice leader as itself was a puppet and an agent of Western countries. However, unless Eritrea had intervened for a common strategic foe, had the TPLF been left to be astray in its adventure of the war, there was no question that the demise of the PM‟s government was inevitable. Anyway, the war with the TPLF was a testing time for the PM of Ethiopia both politically and militarily. Soon after, the first indications of the PM‟s weaknesses and inability as to how to govern war and diplomacy side by side came to the fore. In brief, all the PM‟s actions during the course of the war prefigure the scenarios that followed afterwards.

To begin with, it is worth noting that the PM of Ethiopia, as a political mouthpiece of the war scenario, has committed a number of political errors. Among others, firstly, he was utterly intoxicated with the first signal of defeat of the TPLF army just within two weeks. He soon declared that the „war paces were overstepping the planned time and thereby the TPLF junta was changed to flour‟ merely as a result of Drone attacks disregarding the ground forces‟ victory. As far as such an assessment in the process of war is concerned, it is immature by any standards and it might have misled the public opinion as well. Secondly, the PM was unprincipled in his political justifications as far as Eritrea‟s support and involvement in the war was concerned. In the first speech to his parliament, though he acknowledged to Eritrea‟s role, the fact that he said „Eritrea‟s involvement was for its own vested-interest‟ was unreasonable and made Eritrea a scapegoat for an international attack and media hype. In this case, he could have flexibly managed it as Eritrea had an obligation of guarding the international border of the two countries replacing the vacuum of the Ethiopian army up to 50 kilometers radius at the disposal of the security pacts of the two governments. It seemed as if he deliberately derailed from wise political justifications which could serve for the interest of both countries. Moreover, it is also quite amazing and irrational that disregarding that while „his army was stabbed in the back‟ by the militia forces of the TPLF to give more credit to Drone attacks which have only

limited roles in guerrilla war terrain. Thirdly, he couldn‟t have allowed western international media outlets and diplomats during a „state of war emergency‟ upon the capture of Mekele. No one forgets what such permission transpired; all the so-called neutral eye-witnesses sided with the TPLF and all the more supported even with sophisticated communication equipment and armaments. Fourthly, the grave political decision was „ordering his troops to withdraw‟ from the gate of Mekele in each of the three rounds of the war. As a consequence, the Ethiopian and Eritrean armies‟ bloodletting meant good for nothing regardless the TPLF elite was incapacitated as it would not become a threat in the future. Nonetheless, whether at the behest of the Pretoria Agreement or otherwise, it was a strategic mistake to allow the TPLF, which was dubbed as a terrorist by the Ethiopian house of parliament, as a political organization.

In this juncture, any one is prone to raise and prove an important hypothesis. „Why is the PM of Ethiopia spontaneously leading the country both during and after the war?‟ For sure, one may speculate from what the ground facts spoke so far both from domestic and international standpoints. There is no question that a political leader at the top layer of leadership in one country does not only represent the mere politics and diplomacy of his nation, but also has to reflect the collective wisdom, culture and psychological thinking of his people as well.

Nowadays, the Ethiopian PM seems to have lacked an all-rounded political culture and orthodoxy which Ethiopians are expected to be proud of whether in domestic or international arenas. In this case, one may daresay that it seems that apart from being libertine and tactical in handling sensitive political issues of his country, the PM of Ethiopia is also not trustworthy to his houses of parliaments and to his people at large. It seemed that the PM proved to be utterly feckless with the failure of his political system if one traces back to his previous promises. The fact that he is unreadable both in his characters and actions seems to give him a credibility deficit both among his people and around the international community. A PM who was once considered as a beacon of hope has now become a dark image of Ethiopia and Africa at large. Ethiopia has hardly enjoyed even twilight of peace ever since he assumed power. The fact is that let alone ensuring peace and security in his country, he seems to disappoint his people for the fact that the government is supposedly unable to give even basic services to some regions of Ethiopia, for that matter the Amhara and Tigray regions. As a result, almost all regional administrations of Ethiopia are in internal strife: OLF-Shene in Oromia, Fano in Amhara, TPLF wings in Tigray and Somali-Afari conflicts are cases in point. The reason that all such functions are in a revolution against the Federal Government of Ethiopia may be read as if Abiy‟s government is grappling with a legitimacy crisis. In other words, on the one hand, all Ethiopian opposition parties are fighting with a barrel of a gun to snatch the legitimacy of the Federal Government. On the other, the government is struggling to reverse the objective and pressure of the opposition parties.

At the moment, the Ethiopian government is dictated to enter into a political peace deal with any military faction putting its „verdict of terrorists‟ in a dustbin. What it did with the TPLF wing is now being dealt with the OLF Shene in Tanzania. There seems no doubt also that if the Fano movement is politically shaped and militarily strengthened, the Ethiopian government would follow suit its usual peace tactic whether it likes or not. However, the government ought to be free of „conspiracy theories and manipulative approaches‟ which are sheer intrigues of western backers. In other words, history has clearly shown that the US or European Union’s‟ agenda of peace has neither helped in Afghanistan or in Sudan. Prior to that, the US-Rwanda proposal of peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia had only complicated matters rather than bringing genuine solutions among the two respective peoples. In the final analysis, a „win-win‟ solution of Ethiopian government and opposition parties also needs only recognition and funding of other international parties, but not prescriptions as a US Peace envoy, Michael Hammer, is delving and practicing in Ethiopian affairs.

2) Obsession of Sea Access

This time around, the Ethiopian Premier‟s preoccupation seems not to point at the internal political crisis of his country. As usual, he rather is on his way to teach and preach to his parliaments, cabinet ministers and army officers about sea access in the Red Sea Region which is actually not a priority to all walks of Ethiopians right now. As many Ethiopian writers would prefer to call him, on the one hand, „he is always fond of being a teacher who lectures about unattainable subjects and his own illusions. On the other hand, he considers his country fellow men and women as if they are his naive students irrespective of their social and professional wisdoms and careers.‟ Such trend of lecturing and indoctrinating started while he was a novice Premier when he dared to teach his first cabinet ministers about institutional governance associating it with body systems and functions of human beings. In the same manner, at the end of 2023, he repeated the same platitudes focusing on sea access as a bloodline to Ethiopia and correlating it with the significance of water composition of a human being.

When one meticulously examines the speeches and lectures of the PM, it easy to observe that most of them are „copy-and-paste‟ of others or in the parlance of academics full of „plagiarism‟ which were imitated from famous politicians (like Kissinger and Obama), pastors and even including that of children‟s idea. The fact that he often wastes the time of his cronies in unnecessary discourses is a litmus paper as to how much he denigrates his Ethiopian fellows. Besides, the fact that he inflates so much to his capacity and skill as a brilliant and omniscient trailblazer of Ethiopian politics is something that defines the lack of character and moral integrity of the contemporary Ethiopian leader.

In many formal occasions, it is seen, however, that he does not weigh the impact of his words. Regardless of the other nitty-gritty of his speech on sea gates or Red Sea issues, what he said regarding Djibouti „that it may one day bring a chaos in the Red Sea basin since it is a hub of competitive Big Powers,‟ is really unwise prophesy by any standards. Nonetheless, whether the sea access proposal is achievable or not, the PM‟s fantasy of sea and port access is projected in two alternative tabled scenarios: if the need arises, by way of „Phase I and Phase II strategies‟ respectively.

2.1) Phase One: Under the ‘Bravado and Guise’ of Ethiopia

Firstly, he wants to achieve „Scheme I‟ of sea accesses as long as he remains at the helm of power as a PP chairperson and PM of the country. Such an „opportunist scenario‟ of the Premier of Ethiopia is supposedly to be practiced under the „bravado and guise‟ of being an Ethiopian more than other Ethiopians. Perhaps, the „Medemre (synergy) philosophy‟ which has been disseminated through a book and numerous discourses is meant for this purpose. At present, the fact that he reveals his obsession of access to sea while Ethiopia is besieged with multiple social, economic and political crises is simply for consumable reasons probably to capture the attention of the people from domestic politics. Secondly, if the PM of Ethiopia loses his vote ticket in the upcoming election, the illusion of sea access is seemingly to be attained through „Scheme B‟ which is establishing a new „Kush State‟ in the Horn of Africa. Granted that, however, one anyway may conclude that the PM of Ethiopia‟s vision of sea and port access is pretty utopian. Moreover, as it does not represent all Ethiopian aspirations and priorities right at the moment, apart from being untimely, it is also bereft of pure Ethiopian consensus and ownership. In fact, it is only a historical amnesia of the PM as it is not a new agenda right from immemorial time.

As far as sea access is concerned, Ethiopian successive regimes have tried it age-long as much as they could. However, upon Eritrea‟s independence, Ethiopian governments and Ethiopian citizens have learned and also well know that access to sea is not possible by coercion as the PM hinted in his speech. As a result, whether he was highlighted to get sea access by way of coercion and later by a peaceful means, showed his substandard politics. The fact that Eritrea, Somalia and Djibouti soon after rebuffed or belittled to his rhetoric is really a heavy blow to

his government‟s policy of sea access. Needless to say, the terse statements of the concerned neighboring countries regarding the matter simply imply that the PM of Ethiopia should have calculated his words if the benefit could outweigh the costs. In this case, what one Somali Political Analyst, Abdirashid Hashi (October 17, 2023), wisely replied about the saber-rattling of the Premier of Ethiopia seems to suffice enough, since apart from being

representative to the respective countries, it is also quite slapping both in tone and substance. Quote in quote: “Rather than posturing, [the Prime Minister of Ethiopia]ought to study the best practices of the 43 landlocked countries and adopt strategies that not only benefit his nation, but also uphold peace and regional cooperation.”

Above all, what is absurd are his justifications of a „give and take‟ offer. He said that despite experiencing significant growth in Ethiopia‟s population and economy, Ethiopia finds itself without a direct route to the sea. As such, his government is prompted to explore innovative solutions to address a strategic concern. Besides, what he termed it as a „win-win solution‟ is Ethiopia to offer a part of its Renaissance Dam project and shares of airlines to countries which are considerate enough to offer sea outlets since access to sea is an existential question. Moreover, upon referring to one of Ethiopia‟s generals, Ras Alula Aba Nega, in the 19th century as having a natural boundary of sea access, he reiterated that Ethiopia is in need of an international rule-based access.

In this light, if one reads between lines to the so-called a new proposal of the PM, he finds no sound evidence. First of all, one may wonder as to how a „naturally-gifted water resource‟ is to be exchanged with man-made resources which any country can create as Ethiopia has done so. In fact, what is suggested as a „win-win panacea‟ is like a very old barter system tradition of exchanging a kilo of ivory with a kilo of amber which are diametrically different in weight and value. If the „innovative solution‟ is „offering Ethiopian man-made resources‟, it is only a cheap idea other than becoming a magic solution.

Moreover, the general who was mentioned as struggling for a quest of the sea or otherwise was during a pre colonial period before Italy legitimized Eritrea as an official country. Even during Italy‟s colonial era, Emperors Yohannes and Menelik of Ethiopia used to use access to the sea through payment of maritime service dues like what the TPLF-government of Ethiopia enjoyed during 1991-1998 with Eritrean port docks. There is no doubt that such an opportunity is still in place either on the part of Eritrea or otherwise as long as international borders are not violated by any means necessary. Thus, one only sees an infantile idea of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia let alone brilliance of so-called „innovative solutions.‟ Rather, what he proposed as a solution leads to open a Pandora Box, troubles or misfortunes, on colonial boundaries of African nations which was formally and explicitly sanctified by the declaration of OAU of 1964 which Ethiopia was a signatory at the time. Even if one posits that Ethiopia‟s claim of sea access is proved to be true by the logic of force today, the reverse will be true tomorrow on the part of the other country which may be coerced. Besides, there is no international law that the PM can refer to or substantiate his evidence which can guarantee a landlocked country for sea access. There is no question that international laws and conventions are equally respected regardless of a country‟s geographic or population size.

At the moment, according to the „2023 Fragile Index‟ report, the country that PM Abiy Ahmed is leading is one of the „high risks‟ countries of the world which is unable to uphold law and order in all its respective administrative regions. The fact that the Ethiopian Defense Forces are too weak to defend and control Ethiopian sovereign territory is the worst scenario that may take Ethiopia to follow suit the Libyan or Sudanese example of breakdowns and disintegration among different functions. As a result, besides the Amhara (Fano) and Oromo (OLF

Shene) Liberation Fronts‟ threats, even the Al-Shebab Somali incursions are becoming beyond the state‟s machinery control. Such threats in turn have rendered interethnic conflicts and displacements notably around the area, Beni-Shangul, where the Great Renaissance Dam (GERd) is situated. As such, primarily Ethiopian citizens need daily stable foods, durable peace and security, unity among themselves as well as peaceful coexistence with their neighborhoods. In other words, it is all these problems and challenges of Ethiopia that are awaiting magic solutions. Otherwise, the Premier‟s attempt to deflect the attitude and attention of Ethiopian citizens and the

The international community through a projection of so-called magic solutions as regards sea and port outlets is only an outright escape from Ethiopia‟s strategic priorities. This can be named nothing but only „fleeing forward and flying in the air‟ while putting the predicaments and messes of the country aside. On the other hand, wise and seasoned leaders who face situations and at the same time if they fail to bring solutions only tend to „flee backwards‟ which is resigning in this modern time. In fact, this option is not new even in Ethiopia. Indeed, what Abiy‟s predecessors, namely Menghistu Hailemariam and Hailemariam Desaliegne, acceded either upon their defeat or governance crisis was the later alternative which is difficult to do so.

About the Writer

Fessehaye Kidane Melaky is based in Asmara. He is a cadre of education in the Eritrean Ministry of Education at the Office of the Minister. He is an author of two books namely „A Handbook: Anthology, Basic Tigrigna Grammar and Writing Clues (ማሕዘል ኣደ፥ መሰረት ሰዋስውን ስነ-ጽሕፈትን ቋንቋ ትግርኛ…; Tigrigna version, 2023) as well as an English one which is entitled „Star Reader, 2009.‟ Besides, he has also written dozens of articles both in English and Tigrigna (mother tongue language) versions in the State-owned Newspapers namely Eritrea Profile and New Eritrea. As a case in point, the writer‟s recent publications in Eritrea Profile and Hadas Eritrea respectively include „From Home Song‟ to „Family in an Ordeal‟ (Shabait.com, Feb 16, 2019) and (መጕስዕ ኲናት ስነ-ልቦና ኽሳዕ መኣስ፧ ጋዜጣ ሓዳስ ኤርትራ፣ ሚያዝያ 2022 or „Rumination of Psychological Warfare: For How Long Will It Last?‟). Prior to that, he has contributed various articles regarding education, linguistics, book reviews and political history of Eritrea. As of 2023, he has also contributed numerous articles to the borkena.com Website.

