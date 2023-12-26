Ethiopia : Confession of State Minister who is seeking Asylum in the U.S. 

Dr. Seyoum ( Photo : Public Domain/file)

The ruling government “lacks character of a government, is isolated from the public and hated.” These are the words of Dr. Seyoum Mesfin, the former State Minister for Peace. He was on a working visit to Rwanda recently before departing for the U.S. to seek political asylum.

In his first social media message from the U.S., he apologized to the public for his involvement with the ruling party and encouraged Ethiopians to support Fano – forces that became a pretext for Abiy Ahmed’s government’s devastating military campaign in the Amhara region, claiming hundreds of thousands of civilian lives.

Seyoum noted in his message that the 13 million members of the ruling party do not trust the party. Furthermore, he stated that the officials are engaged in a conspiracy aimed at forming “their own great country and imposing it on others.” However, local media outlets mentioned that the former State Minister did not elaborate on that point. It is public knowledge that there have been voices in the opposition quarters and among activists alleging that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government is promoting the Oromummaa ideology – a radical ethnic Oromo nationalist ideology that is believed to envision either an Oromized Ethiopia or, if that fails, an independent Oromia republic.

He asserted that instead of rescuing the country from its difficult condition, the party is plunging it to depths from which it may not recover. He believes that Ethiopia is in a perilous situation with all forms of indicators.

The former Minister also highlighted that the ruling party enjoyed unprecedented support from the public, with hopes that it would resolve the country’s problems and usher in democracy. However, he added, the country’s situation is deteriorating day by day.

About two weeks ago, Taye Dendea, another State Minister, was sacked after openly criticizing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government for banning a planned anti-war demonstration in the capital Addis Ababa. The following day, Taye was imprisoned, and his family was evicted from government housing.

Following the end of a devastating two-year war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Abiy Ahmed’s administration triggered and escalated conflict in the Amhara region after declaring a state of emergency in August 2023. In the Oromia region, his government is engaged in a battle against the Oromo Liberation Army, which seeks at least a share in power – a reason cited by the government for the collapse of negotiations in Tanzania.

