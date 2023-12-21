United Arab Emirates’ interest in Ethiopia , exploiting Abiy Ahmed’s administration

borkena

The United Arab Emirates has had a close relationship with Abiy Ahmed’s administration over the past five years.

The relationship between Abiy Ahmed and UAE president, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is noticeably personal to the point that they are calling one another my brother.



A news analysis by ABC media indicates that Abiy Ahmed has even performed a ritual practice in the UAE whereby he declared allegiance to the crown prince.

As Ethiopia is facing unprecedented economic challenges amid continued talk of “economic growth,” Abiy Ahmed has been indulging in a $15 billion palace project in the capital Addis Ababa. He refused to tell the source of the funding when he appeared at the Ethiopian Parliament mentioning that he does not have a “legal obligation” to reveal that.

However, there are indications that Abiy Ahmed’s “brother” – UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – is funding the palace project. What he is getting in return is unknown.

The UAE has been supplying drones to the Abiy Ahmed government in a show of support to help him get upper hand in the civil war in the country. On the economic front, the UAE is said to have 115 huge investment projects thanks to Abiy Ahmed. That investment is not without a political and cultural implication in Ethiopia.

The analysis from ABC media highlighted UAE’s interest in Ethiopia and how the Ethiopian Prime Minister failed to handle the UAE growing influence in the country.

The UAE is also said to be involved in lobbying Abiy Ahmed gov’t on behalf of Egypt regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). In early September this year, Abiy Ahmed’s government declared that the fourth filling of GERD is the “final one.” Although there is still a reported disagreement with Egypt on the dam filling, all is not clear.

Watch the analysis below and share your thoughts.

Video : embedded from ABC Amhara TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video



Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Like borkena on Facebook



Business Listing / Directory Get Listed!



Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com