Cholera epidemic rampant in Tigray Region

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethio-FM reported here today quoting the health professionals in Tigray Region that the cholera epidemic has run rampant in 10 Woredas of the Region.

Accordingly, over two percent of the people located in areas, which are not under the control of the Regional Government were affected by the cholera epidemic, the news source disclosed.

Public health risk coordinator with the Health Bureau of Tigray Region, Mebrhatom Haftu, told Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio that there “is a fear that the cholera outbreak that occurred in these stated places can be a disaster for the whole Tigray”.

The coordinator stated that three people died due to the cholera epidemic in the areas, which are not controlled by the Interim Administration of Tigray Region.

Mebrhatom Haftu said that 26 people were infected and three died due to the epidemic, rampant in the areas, which are under the control of the Interim Administration.

Mebrhatom Haftu further said that there were more than 100 patients in Woredas, Korum and Alamata, which are not fully controlled by the Interim Administration of Tigray Region. Three people died in Alamata Hospital, according to the health professional who was approached by Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio.

