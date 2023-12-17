Oromo Liberation Front blames the government for 150 innocent citizens killed in Oromia Region 

Oromo Liberation Front Flag

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The opposition Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) disclosed that more than 150 innocent citizens have been killed by air and heavy weaponry attacks perpetrated by the federal defence force in the Oromia Region over the past one month.

The Oromo Liberation Front said in a statement it released yesterday that the government should be held accountable for the killings perpetrated by the federal defence forces against civilians, Voice of America reported.

Head of Communications Bureau of the Oromia Regional Government, Hailu Adugna, refutes the accusation of OLF stating that the government “is taking action against the OLF-Shene ” militants and other similar forces. What is being said is that the attack targeted civilians is completely false and baseless, Communications Bureau Head said, according to the report of VoA.

