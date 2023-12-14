Ethiopian Organizations Learn How to Partner with USAID 

USAID/Ethiopia Deputy Mission Director Eleanor TanPiengco at the USAID Localization Forum, Addis Ababa, December 13, 2023. ( Courtesy of U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa)

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian development organizations know best how to solve Ethiopia’s unique set of development challenges. That’s why on Wednesday, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) hosted more than one hundred Ethiopian partners in an interactive training session in Addis Ababa. The forum was part of the agency’s initiative to increase the number of Ethiopian organizations who partner with USAID by 2025.

For USAID, “localization” means putting Ethiopian actors in the lead, strengthening local systems, and responding to local communities. In her 2021 speech on a “New Vision for Global Development,” USAID Administrator Samantha Power said, “If we truly want to make aid inclusive, local voices need to be at the center of everything we do.” USAID aims to place local communities in the lead, which means USAID will increasingly engage with local organizations, communities, and actors to allow local voices to help guide our activity design, set priorities, drive implementation, or evaluate impact.

At the forum, participants discussed the benefits of working directly with Ethiopian organizations and learned about USAID requirements for partnership on technical topics such as appropriation, activity design, finance, and more. This forum was the first of several similar events that will be held in the upcoming year.

USAID is devoted to the health, welfare, and prosperous future of the people of Ethiopia. In 2022 alone, USAID invested more than $1.8 billion across the country in humanitarian and development aid. Today’s announcement is another example of cooperation between the American people and the people of Ethiopia.

To learn more about the U.S.-Ethiopia partnership visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

