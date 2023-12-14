Ethiopia : Amhara region makes an appeal for Fano Forces to surrender within seven days 

The Amhara region of Ethiopia has been under state of emergency since August this year

The Amhara region administration on Tuesday made an appeal for peace demanding Fano forces to surrender within seven days.

“The regional government has made an appeal for peace that will remain in place for seven days to ensure that the months-long security and peace problem is resolved durably,” Amhara regional state media reported on Tuesday.

The regional government indicated that there had been popular demand during the series of engagements for the conflict in the region to end peacefully. The call for peace was made “in consideration of its significance to end further bloodshed and destruction,” it said.

Furthermore, the regional government expressed its belief that “political demands could only be resolved through legal and peaceful political means,” it was said.

During an interview with state media this week, Defense Chief of Staff, Berhanu Jula said, that “the spine” of the armed group [a reference to Fano] is hit hard and that it is dislodged from cities. He also mentioned that a “strong administration” is put in place.

Prominent figures like Gedu Andargachew, who served as president of the region, suggested that the ruling party does not have a future in the Amhara region and the situation on the ground does seem to reflect that reality.

Far from the Defense Chief’s claims, there are reports from local forces indicating that Fano Forces are still carrying out a strategic military engagement in the region. They had multiple confirmed operations targeting prison facilities and have freed hundreds of prisoners in different towns in the region. Ambush attacks targeting government troops and politicians have become common in the region. More so, there are still reports of active fighting between Fano Forces and the Defense Force in all areas of the region.

Political commentators argue the regional government’s call for Fano to surrender does not reflect the reality on the ground.

