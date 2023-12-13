Is Sahle-Work Zewde Next to alight from Abiy’s Train?

borkena

There have been clear signals that Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde is not at ease with Abiy Ahmed’s administrations. The latest indication was in her speech during “Nations and Nationalities Day” that was celebrated in Jijiga, Somali region of Ethiopia.



Would she be the next Ethiopian officials to alight from Abiy Ahmed’s train? Take a listen to the following reportage.

Video : embedded from Andafta media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video



Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Like borkena on Facebook



Business Listing / Directory Get Listed!



Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com