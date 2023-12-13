Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Updated:

Is Sahle-Work Zewde Next to alight from Abiy’s Train?

borkena

There have been clear signals that Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde is not at ease with Abiy Ahmed’s administrations. The latest indication was in her speech during “Nations and Nationalities Day” that was celebrated in Jijiga, Somali region of Ethiopia.

Would she be the next Ethiopian officials to alight from Abiy Ahmed’s train? Take a listen to the following reportage.

Video : embedded from Andafta media YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

