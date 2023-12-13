Internally displaced Ethiopians in Amhara Region say they are in need of emergency aid

Displaced people live in many locations in the Amhara region of Ethiopia. (Photo : VOA/file)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethiopians who were displaced from Dugda Woreda of East Shewa Zone of Oromia Region and are currently in Debre-Birhan Settlement camp said that they have faced great problems.

The displaced citizens who used to live in Weyo-Gebriel Kebele, Dugda Woreda, East Shewa Zone of Oromia Region, told Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio that they went to Debre-Birhan to save their lives fleeing the killings and robberies of the armed forces without collecting their wealth, and leaving behind their crops ready to harvest.

The displaced citizens also said that their houses and crops have been burnt.

They said that most of them were born and grew up in the area and made properties. They told Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio that as the area they used to live in is hot, their children could not stand the coldness in Debre-Birhan and suffered misery and pain.

The displaced compatriots have also said that lack of shelter and clothing made the situation worse.

They said that though they have made clear to the concerned bodies the sufferings they have been facing since their arrival by the end of September 2023, no one has so far given them any positive response. So, they are still asking the concerned bodies to reach out to provide them with shelter and clothes, Ethio-Forum 107.8 Radio said.

Ethio-FM has asked the Debre-Birhan Town Administration regarding the situation of the internally displaced compatriots… if there is anything being done by the administration to support them…

The consultant and coordinator of temporary shelter camps of the Town Administration, Anteneh Gebre-Egziabher, said that discussion is being conducted with the concerned bodies to register the evacuees and transfer them into the temporary shelter camps.

Anteneh told Ethio-FM that there are 500 households who were displaced from East Shewa and moved to Debre-Birhan Town creating more crisis in the area.

Apart from these evacuees, more than 29,000 citizens are currently waiting for help in three shelter camps in Debre-Birhan Town of Amhara Region. The lack of food supply, in particular, is said to be the main problem, according to Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio.



