Yilkal Getnet speaks with great optimism about the situation in Amhara region

borkena

In an interview with Anchor media, Yilkal Getnet reflects on the Fano struggle. And he speaks with a great sense of optimism that things might be different in a matter of three months. His remark came at at time when the newly installed administration in Amhara region is appealing to FANO fighters to surrender within seven days. It is to be recalled that the Federal government made a similar call to TPLF fighters during the two years devastating war.



Watch Yilkal Getnet’s interview below

Video : embedded from Anchor media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Business Listing / Directory Get Listed!

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com