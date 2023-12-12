Rights Group Accuse Ethiopian Gov’t over failure to discharge constitutional responsibility

Centre for Advancement of Rights and Democracy accuses the government of failing to shoulder constitutional responsibility

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Centre for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD) said that the Ethiopian government is not fulfilling its constitutional responsibility to respect and enforce human rights, Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio reported here yesterday.

Director General of the Centre for Advancement of Rights and Democracy, Befikadu Hailu, said that there were attacks, arbitrary killings, mass and illegal arrests, gender-based and many other human rights violations in today’s Ethiopia, according to Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio.

The Director General said this last Sunday at the Capital Hotel where the 75th Human Rights Day was celebrated.

On that day, a graduation program was also conducted for 191 secondary and senior secondary school students who were trained on issues related to human rights.

The 75th Human Rights Day was celebrated all over the world on December 10, 2023 under the theme, “Freedom, Equality and Justice for All”, Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio said.

The Centre for Advancement of Rights and Democracy has also observed the day under a slogan, “Let’s Stand Together for Human Rights” and by graduating 191 high school students who were trained on human rights for two days.

The Director General said that CARD is fighting for the prevalence of humanity and protection and respect of legal human rights in Ethiopia in practice, according to Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio.

Therefore, Fikadu conveyed his message to the young people that the new generation should work for the respect of human rights by joining the camps of the human rights defenders, Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio reported yesterday.

