General Manager of Central Gondar Diocese of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church assassinated

“After he was shot by unknown individuals, the general manager could not survive though he was taken to hospital” – Blessed Abune Yohannis

Abba Zeraa-Dawit Hailu

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – December 11, 2023 (BORKENA) – Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC,) disclosed via EOTC television here yesterday that the General Manager of the Central Gondar Diocese, Abba Zeraa-Dawit Hailu was assassinated by “unidentified force”.

His Eminence of the Diocese, Abune Yohannis said that the deceased was shot by the unidentified assassins yesterday, on December 10, 2023 and was taken to the hospital. But he could not survive, His Eminence Abune Yohannis said.

His Eminence stated that the reason for the killing is unknown and expressed his bitter sorrow over the incident.

