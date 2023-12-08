Ethiopian Human Rights Commission discloses that many civilians killed in less than two months

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has announced that a number of civilians have been killed in less than two months in armed attacks and clashes occurred in Amhara, Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz Regions

Based on the recommendations and complaints received regarding the attacks in the regions since the end of October 2023, the Commission has indicated that large-scale and serious human rights violations have been committed due to the attacks on civilians.

At least 63 civilians were killed in the attacks in Amhara Region, Awi Ethnic Zone and West Gojjam Zone; Oromia Region in Arsi Zone and Kellem-Wollega Zone, and Asosa Zone of Benishangul-Gumuz Region, EHRC said.

The Chief Commissioner of EHRC, Dr. Daniel Bekele, called on the government to “implement an appropriate peaceful and political solution before the most painful damage is done”

EHRC’s statement detailed the attacks that took place in two Kebeles in the Amhara Region, in the Awi ethnic Zone Administration, since November 09, 2023. Although there have been deaths, bodily injuries and destruction of properties in the ethnic conflicts that have occurred since then, EHRC has not revealed the number of casualties yet.

Oromo Liberation Army militants attacked the residents in three Kebeles of Asosa Zone of Benishangul-Gumuz Region on November 29, 2023. Seventeen people were killed while 7 were injured and an old man was abducted during the long hours of attack, EHRC said.

Moreover, the villages in three Kebeles were mostly gutted by fire, properties including crops and livestock were destroyed, and residents fled the attack to neighbouring areas.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said that unspecified Militants have committed ethnic or identity-based attacks and killed 30 innocent people in various Kebeles in Sherka Woreda, Arsi Zone of Oromia Region since November 23, 2023. Infants, pregnant women and elderly people aged over 80 were among the dead, according to the statement made by EHRC.

