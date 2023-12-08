U.S. Ambassador Massinga Visits Mekelle and Bahir Dar to Assess U.S. Engagement in the Regions

Ambassador Massinga met with Amhara Regional President, Arega Kebede, Bahir Dar, December 7, 2023. (Courtesy of U.S. Embassy)

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, – United States Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga visited Mekelle and Bahir Dar on December 5 and 7 respectively to meet with regional government and university leadership and to better understand the U.S. government’s programs and activities in the two regions.

During his visit to Mekelle, the Ambassador met with leaders of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration to discuss progress on implementing the Pretoria Agreement and ways to deliver a sustainable peace to Ethiopia’s north. The Ambassador also met Mekelle University’s president Dr. Fana Hago and alumni of U.S. government-sponsored exchanges to discuss how to strengthen U.S. government support for education and economic development. The Ambassador also stopped at a nutrition site supported by USAID.

During the trip to Bahir Dar, the Ambassador met with Amhara Regional President Arega Kebede, Bahir Dar Mayor Goshu Endalamahu, and the president of Bahir Dar University Dr. Firew Tegegne. In these meetings, he was able to hear first- hand from leaders in the region how the crisis in Amhara is affecting key institutions and the general populace.

These trips followed a November 29 visit to Semera. Conversations in the three regional cities provided the Ambassador with the opportunity to better understand the current situation in key regions outside of the capital and assess the impact of U.S. government programs in each region. The Ambassador will be traveling to other parts of the country as well to better understand the challenges and opportunities people in Ethiopia’s regions are facing, strengthen relations with local partners, institutions, and government, and assess how U.S. government assistance and programs can be most effective in assisting to bring durable peace and development to all of Ethiopia’s people.

To learn more about the U.S.- Ethiopia partnership, visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

