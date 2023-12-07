CETU discloses women workers in industrial parks have faced violations of rights  

Image source : The Conversation

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions (CETU) announced that women working in industrial parks face various rights violations apart from the fact that the wage floor is low.

Although the Confederation is aware of the human rights violations faced by women working in industrial parks, it has not received any reports from the unions, Ahadu FM Radio reported by quoting Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions.

The President of the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions, Kasahun Follo, said that although “we are aware of the problems of human rights violations faced by women working in industrial parks,” they are not giving us sufficient information because the parks are new and the unions have not started working properly and organized themselves well.

Kassahun also pointed out that there is a union, which is not organized well. Besides, “those who are organized are not active as required,” the president said.

Kassahun further said that the wage floor of the workers employed in the industrial parks “is low and so CETU is working to close the gap”.

Ahadu FM Radio 94.3 asked officials of the Industrial Development Corporation for their views, but they said the issue “is not their responsibility”.

