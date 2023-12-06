ILO requests the Ethiopian government to ratify the minimum wage floor for employees

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – International Labour Organization (ILO) requested Ethiopia to ratify the agreement that determines the minimum wage floor for workers, sources said.

The Confederation of Ethiopian Workers’ Unions also pointed out that the workers have “pending questions posed for hundreds of years”, Voice of America, Amharic Service said on December 04, 2023.

The president of the Confederation, Kassahun Follo, said that one of the questions raised by the workers in Ethiopia for a very long time is about respecting workers’ right to organize. The president pointed out that the salary of the workers is not enough to stay alive. “We are putting pressure on the government to determine a minimum wage floor,” he said.

The government, on the other hand, said that it is conducting a study to determine the minimum wage floor.

