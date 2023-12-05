Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church vehemently condemns attacks perpetrated on Orthodox Christians

EOTC media

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church vehemently condemned the attacks perpetrated on the Orthodox Christians residing in some Woredas of the Oromia Region and called on the security institutions to prevent such attacks.

The Patriarch Head Office of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church said in a statement released yesterday that 36 laity were killed in cold blood on various occasions at Sole Michael, Digelo-Mariam, Robe-Andeto Debre-Mitmaq Mariam Churches located in Shirka Woreda of Arsi Zone.

EOTC indicated in its statement that 28 Orthodox Christians were taken from their homes and killed in Sole Digeo and Tijo-Lebu Kebeles. Seven of the murdered Orthodox Christians were females while 21 were males, the release indicates.

EOTC said that in this attack, children aged from twenty-eight days old to seventy years old were murdered in cold blood.

Last Sunday five Orthodox Christians were killed and the houses of three Orthodox Christians were burnt down in Digelo-Mariam Church, EOTC said.

The Patriarch Head Office of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church recalled that three Orthodox Christians, who were returning home after celebrating Saint Mary’s day at Robe-Andito Debre-Mitmaq Mariam Church, were killed in the middle of the night.

The Patriarch Head Office said that this type of religious-based attack on the faithful is inappropriate and violates the individual’s right to promote religious faith freely. The Assembly of Ethiopian Religious Institutions, which was established to prevent such illegal attacks and to ensure that all religious institutions can exercise their rights freely, should have condemned the act. But it has not lived up to its expectations, according to the office. Therefore, EOTC expressed its deepest disappointment by the act of the Assembly of Ethiopian Religious Institutions, which failed to denounce the killing of Orthodox Christians.

“Efforts are being made by the Diocese to stop the killing of Orthodox Christians and bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement said.

