Over 90 people died from cholera epidemic spread out in Amhara Region

Cholera vaccination in Tigray , June 2021 (Photo : World Health Organization )

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Many people have lost their lives in a cholera epidemic that has occurred since last July 2023 in Amhara Region, sources said

Voice of America, Amharic service reported on December 04, 2023 quoting the Amhara Public Health Institute as saying that close to 90 people died from the epidemic spread out in various parts of the region.

Amhara Public Health Institute said that about 5,000 people who have been infected by the infectious disease received medical treatment.

The Regional Health Bureau confirmed that the epidemic has occurred and caused severe damage, especially in places where people sprinkle holy water and areas where people gather in large numbers. However, no death causality has been reported recently, the health office and the institute have announced, according to VoA.

A medical expert at Debre-Tabor Specialty Hospital said that the security problem in the area made the epidemic situation very difficult to provide medical treatment. The expert pointed out that the rural society has sustained causality, and asked the warring forces to cooperate in allowing Safe way to provide health services and humanitarian aid.

Cholera is a bacterial disease causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration, usually spread rapidly in water and in areas with inadequate treatment of sewage and drinking water.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Business Listing / Directory Get Listed! Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com