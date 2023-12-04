Committee makes public names of final candidates to lead National Electoral Board of Ethiopia

Image – National Electoral Board of Ethiopia

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Melatework Hailu and Tadesse Lemma were announced as the final candidates who run for the position of chairperson of the National Election Board of Ethiopia, sources said.

The Chairman of Candidates Recruitment Committee has made official that it received 56 nominees from November 13th to 23rd, 2023 through various means. He further indicated that 52 of the nominees were men while the remaining 4 were women, the Ethiopian Television reported.

In this way, 5 nominees were selected based on various criteria in three different rounds and finally two candidates who met the criteria were picked, the Committee said.

Accordingly, the recruitment Committee announced that Candidate Melatework Hailu and candidate Tadesse Lemma have been selected as the final candidates for the position of chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia.

The Commission said that the two candidates were chosen based on their experiences, political neutrality and other criteria.

As the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia needs a chairperson, the two candidates will be presented to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Dr.).

At last, one of the two candidates will be named chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia and then the appointment will be approved by the House of Peoples’ Representatives, according to the National Television of Ethiopia.

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Business Listing / Directory Get Listed!

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com