Over 36 Orthodox Christians killed in East  Arsi Diocese of Oromia Region 

There have been recurring massacres of Ethiopian Orthodox Church followers in Oromia region ( Google Map)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – More than 36 Orthodox Christians were killed over the past three days alone in the attacks perpetrated by illegal armed forces in Shirka Woreda, East Arsi Diocese of Oromia Region, sources said.

Mahibere Kidusan Television (Sunday School Department of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church) quoted anonymous victims as saying that 28 Orthodox Christians were murdered in the brutal killing spree that took place on 23 November 2023 at Sole Medhanialem and Sero Saint Michael Churches. The report is that many of the victims suffered serious and minor injuries.

In the frequent attacks occured in Shirka Woreda, infants including a pregnant woman were killed and still the death toll may increase, according to the news source.

Mahibere Kidusan Television also said that it is for the third time in a week such an attack was committed on the Orthodox laity in the area and for the fourth time this Ethiopian Year.

The laity in the area are currently in great danger and it has been said that the Diocese would work to inform the relevant government security bodies about the brutal killings perpetrated in the area, Mahibere Kidusan Television reported.

