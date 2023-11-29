Visually impaired religious teacher stoned to death in Gonder, Amhara Region

Fisseha Alemnew, visually impaired religious teacher, was stoned to death this week (Photo : Social Media)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – A religious teacher, Fisseha Alemnew, a senior educator, of Abiye Egzi Kidane-Mihret Church in Gondar of Amhara Region, was stoned to death by unidentified individuals.

Tewahedo Media Centre quoted a former religious teacher, Fire-Sibhat, who served at the same Church as saying that the deceased was attacked and stoned to death last Monday.

Fissiha Alemnew, after teaching the regular lesson of the evening session last Monday 27 November 2023, was walking to the Church for the mid-night lesson session when he was trapped by the attackers who severely beat and stoned him. The unfortunate teacher did not stay long alive then after… He rested in peace at the hospital, as Tewahedo Media Centre reported.

Prayer was performed in the presence of the great religious scholars of Gondar and the funeral would reportedly be held in his hometown, Janamora, North Gondar Zone of Amhara Region.

Tewahedo Media Centre expresses its deepest sorrow on the loss of teacher Fissiha Alemnew and heartfelt condolence to Yared religious Scholars, their families and friends.

