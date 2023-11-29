Over 20 people killed in drone attack in rural town, East Gojjam Zone of Amhara Region

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – More than 20 people were killed in a drone attack occurred on Monday night 27 November 2023 at around 7:00 PM in a rural town called “Wabar”, Bibune Woreda, East Gojjam Zone of Amhara Region, sources said.

Residents of the area told Wazema that the people who were killed by the drone attack were buried at St. Gebriel Church located in the Town. They said that the drone that carried out the attack had been scouting the Town since 5:00 PM. Most of the people killed in the attack were reportedly armed militants.

It is to be recalled that Wazema reported, quoting the residents of the same area that more than 13 civilians were killed in a drone attack that took place in the Town last October 2023.

The residents have also revealed that some roads connecting East and West Gojjam Zones, the Woreda towns including all Zones with Regional capital, Bahirdar, have been closed due to the ongoing war between the defence forces and Fano militants

