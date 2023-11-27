Monday, November 27, 2023
HomeEthiopian NewsEthiopia : Berhanu Tekleyared released on bail 
Ethiopian News
Updated:

Ethiopia : Berhanu Tekleyared released on bail 

Berhanu Tekleyared
Berhanu Tekle Yared and his daughter (Photo : SM)

borkena

Berhanu Tekleyared was released on bail on Monday after spending forty days in prison. He was arrested on October 18 near the Patriarchate of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Arat Kilo, Addis Ababa. At the time of his arrest, he was assigned to document the proceedings of an upcoming meeting of the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Church.

Local reports indicate that the police objected to the court granting him bail.

For further details on the reason behind Berhanu Tekleyared’s arrest, please refer to this link.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Like borkena on Facebook

Business Listing / Directory   Get Listed! 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.  Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News