Ethiopia : Berhanu Tekleyared released on bail 

Berhanu Tekle Yared and his daughter (Photo : SM)

borkena

Berhanu Tekleyared was released on bail on Monday after spending forty days in prison. He was arrested on October 18 near the Patriarchate of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Arat Kilo, Addis Ababa. At the time of his arrest, he was assigned to document the proceedings of an upcoming meeting of the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Church.

Local reports indicate that the police objected to the court granting him bail.

For further details on the reason behind Berhanu Tekleyared’s arrest, please refer to this link.

