Ethiopian Government Reports Talks with Somaliland on Berbera Port

Berbera Port ( source : Somnews)

borkena

The Ethiopian government announced this week that it is engaging in what it calls a productive discussions with the Somaliland government regarding the utilization of Berbera Port.

Alemu Sime, Minister for Transport, addressed this development following the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s statement earlier this week, indicating the commencement of the Ethiopian calendar 2016 first-quarter review of the 100-day performance with the Council of Ministers.

During the evaluation meeting of the Council of Ministers, Alemu Sime discussed these talks, as reported by Wazema Radio, citing State media authorities.

Aleme Sime stated that the bilateral discussions with Somaliland concerning the use of Berbera Port have reached a “good stage.” The Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet responded to the claims made by the Ethiopian government.

In June 2022, reports emerged that Ethiopia had lost a 19 percent share of Berbera Port “over alleged failure to fulfil conditions it agreed to during the agreement to acquire it,” as reported by borkena at that time.

In 2019, a road project was initiated to connect Ethiopia with Berbera Port, with the goal of completion within a year. The 234 kilometer highway road project was planned to be completed by the end of 2022 which did not happen.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration has faced diplomatic tensions with neighboring countries following his assertions regarding access to the Red Sea. During the “Great Narrative” lecture to senior members of his government and ministers in late October this year, he emphasized his determination to pursue access to the sea, employing language that suggested the possibility of war over the sea.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Business Listing / Directory Get Listed!

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com