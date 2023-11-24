Experts who rejected data that were released from Prime Minister’s Office sacked

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Employees of the Federal Central Statistics Agency (CSA), who refused to accept data sent from the Prime Minister Office, were terminated from their jobs, sources said.

The experts, who were serving at CSA said that following their rejection of the data not to incorporate in the national report of CSA as confirmed statistics, they have been kicked out of their jobs, Ethio-Forum reported on 22 November 2023.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed presented to Members of the House of Peoples Representatives unconfirmed statistical data that “depict” the national macro-economic progress, annual economic growth and GDP of the country. The data that were reportedly sent from the Prime Minister’s Office to CSA were the same statistical “evidence” presented to the MPs by the Premier.

The trend is that all statistical data that deal with the economic progress of the country come from the legal authority, CSA. However, what the employees reportedly said regarding the data, which they were ordered to accept, has no acknowledgement or certification of experts or the legal body, CSA…

The report or briefing given to the MPs by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had reportedly been a big discussion point among the economists and other concerned experts before it was delivered to CSA.

The news source, Ethio-Forum said in its November 22, 2023 report that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed Secretariat of the Oromo Peoples’ Democratic Organization (OPDO), now Oromo Prosperity Party, Beker Shalle, as head of CSA.

__

