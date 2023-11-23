Addis Ababa University Declines to Investigate and Revoke Abiy Ahmed PHD [62% Plagiarism] due to Fear

Ethio Chronicles

The failure of Addis Ababa University to uphold its credibility through a thorough investigation and resolution of the fraudulent and plagiarized thesis associated with Abiy Ahmed not only erodes the integrity of the university but also establishes a perilous precedent for Ethiopia’s academic landscape.

Universities affiliated with Addis Ababa University must take decisive action to exert pressure on the institution, compelling a comprehensive investigation into the alleged academic misconduct surrounding Abiy Ahmed’s work. Holding the university accountable for any lapses in academic integrity and ensuring the revocation of degrees acquired through deceitful means is essential.

Addressing this issue is not only pivotal for preserving Addis Ababa University’s reputation but also for safeguarding the core values of honesty and academic integrity that underpin the entire education system. Failing to effectively address such instances could normalize dishonesty within the academic realm, posing a threat to educational standards for future generations.

Academic institutions and organizations, must unite in calling for accountability and transparency from Addis Ababa University. This collective effort can contribute to ensuring that academic institutions universally adhere to the highest standards of integrity, setting an example for the emerging generation of scholars. Emphasizing the significance of academic honesty and ethical conduct in the pursuit of knowledge becomes paramount in fostering a culture of integrity within educational institutions worldwide.

