Fano forces in just one district in Gojam, leader says the movement has owners

borkena

The Ethiopian government has been making claims, at least three times, that it will eliminate Fano forces within two weeks.

The third round of “two weeks” lapsed a week or so ago. For Ethiopian government, “order is restored in the Amhara region”

Reality on the ground is entirely different. There have been reports from local media that the Fano movement is growing stronger in the Amhara region and the support to the movement even from outside of the Amhara region is noticeable.

In the video footage shared below from EVN Ethiopia, Fano forces organized an event in Enerse District of Gojam area of Amhara region. In a keynote speech at the event, one of the leaders in the region said that the Movement has leadership. Take a listen to what he had to say.

Video : embedded from EVN Ethiopia YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

