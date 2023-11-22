Addis Ababa University terminates renowned professors 

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Addis Ababa University (AAU) has terminated renowned professors from their employment, sources said.

Following the appointment of the new Board Chairman, Dr. Samuel Kifle, the administration of AAU has been laying off top senior professors with rich academic services in the sector, Anchor Media disclosed on Tuesday 21 November 2023.

Anchor Media quoted its unnamed sources as saying that the professors who are known for their “Ethiopian nationalist sentiments” have been made to receive letters of termination from their respective responsibilities while those affiliated to the ruling Prosperity Party were assigned as new entrants at the University.

Anchor said that the newly appointed Board Chairman, Dr. Samuel Kifle appointed seven vice academic presidents. This is an unprecedented trend in the history of AAU, according to Anchor.

Among the instructors who were laid off is professor Haregewoin Assefa, one of the renowned Ethiopians who voiced their denouncements against narrow nationalism, and ethnic politics.

Professor Haregewoin had come back home from abroad following the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Professor Haregewoin was one of the supporters of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. But his government “sacked” her for unknown reasons, according to Anchor.

Professor Haregewoin, who is from Tigray Region, is the mother of the famous journalist Hermela Aregawi. Many Ethiopians love and appreciate both mother and daughter for their un swerved stand against ethnic politics. Hermela lost her two jobs through an “opposition campaign” orchestrated by Ethnic politicians, ethnic entrepreneurs including supporters of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Hermela’s father, Dr. Aregawi Berhe was among the senior TPLF leadership members before he left the party many years back. He is known for his criticism against TPLF and its political motives… Dr. Aregawi Berhe who is currently in Ethiopia serving the incumbent government has written a book entitled, A Political History of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (1975-1991). Dr. Aregawi indicated while explaining about his book that it is “primarily a narrative political and military history but also intends to address general sociological issues of ethnic-based inequality, political conflict, social mobilization and revolutionary armed resistance in a developing country”.

