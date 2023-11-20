Ethiopian Prime Minister faces opposition upon his arrival in Berlin to attend G20 Summit

By Staff Reporter
ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed faced opposition upon his arrival in Berlin, Germany to attend the Group 20 Summit, sources said.
Upon his arrival in the Capital of Germany, Berlin to participate in the conference that starts today, Monday 20 November 2023, Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed faced strong opposition from Ethiopians residing in Germany, Deutsche Welle reported yesterday.
A number of African leaders, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, have arrived in Berlin to participate in the Group 20 “Compact with Africa” summit, according to Deutsche Welle.
The Group 20 “Compact with Africa” Summit is reportedly scheduled to be held today Monday, 20 November 2023 in Berlin. Apart from African leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will participate in the summit organized by Germany, Deutsche Welle said.
“Compact with Africa” was launched in August 2017 when Germany was president of the Group 20. The conference aims to bring together transformative African countries, international organizations and partners to coordinate development issues and discuss investment.
When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Berlin to participate in the conference, he was received by the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz. What made his arrival in Berlin different from other leaders was reportedly that he faced strong opposition from Ethiopians.
It is your right and do it with discipline and dignity. I hope you will choose someone who is eloquent in the local language and persuasive as your speaker during the protest. I hope it will be a female. Our women are born excellent communicators at birth. Again, stay disciplined and dignified. Good luck!!!