Monday, November 20, 2023
Ethiopian Video
Abiy Ahmed – Mercenary War Lord

Ethio Chronicles

In the interview with Abiy Ahmed by The New Yorker, a compelling exposé unraveled, laying bare the unsettling reality of his apparent lack of class, intellect, and fundamental principles that are essential qualities for any leader.

His own words during the interview continue to reverberate, sending shockwaves through those who expected more from a leader. For those interested reading deeper into this revealing conversation, you can find the complete interview by following this link:https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/20…

Video : embedded from Ethio Chronicles YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

