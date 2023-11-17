Safaricom-Ethiopia discloses number of customers surpassed four million

Wim Vanhelleputte – Source: Safaricom Ethiopia webpage

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Safaricom-Ethiopia has disclosed that the number of its telecom customers has reached more than 4 million in a short period of time with the service that has launched in Ethiopia.

The new chief executive Officer of the company, Wim Vanhelleputte, said in a statement released here yesterday that his company is striving hard by giving special emphasis to the telecom and financial sectors.

The CEO said that Safaricom-Ethiopia has implemented the accessibility of the development of telecom infrastructure to 35 percent of the Ethiopian population.

Currently, the company has 2,000 telecom tower infrastructures installed in different parts of the country, according to the CEO.

The Chief Executive Officer further stated that his company has earmarked over two billion USD to augment the number of telecom tower infrastructures to seven thousand in the next two years.

Wim Vanhelleputte has also raised the issue of political instability of the country that has hampered his telecom company not to promote the telecom services all over Ethiopia properly.

Safaricom appointed Wim Vanhelleputte as the new Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom-Ethiopia effective September 1, 2023.

Wim Vanhelleputte has extensive leadership experience and deep industry knowledge, with vast experience in the telecommunications industry serving across multiple markets in sub-Saharan Africa for over 25 years, according to information obtained from Safaricom Company.

