Ethiopian Airlines’ Huge Fleet Expansion: Adding 67 Boeing Jets, 11 Airbus Aircraft

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew (right) poses for picture with Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing (photo : Ethiopian Airlines)

Ethiopian Airlines is significantly expanding its fleet, having announced the acquisition of 67 Boeing jets and 11 Airbuses. On November 14, it disclosed the deals made with Boeing in a statement: “Ethiopian Airlines Agrees to Landmark Order for up to 67 Boeing Jets.”

The agreement was concluded at the Dubai Air Show on November 14.

In a press release, it stated that the airline has “agreed to order 11 787 Dreamliner and 20 737 MAX airplanes with an opportunity for 15 and 21 additional jets, respectively. The agreement, signed by Ethiopia’s national carrier at the Dubai Airshow, represents the largest-ever purchase of Boeing airplanes in African history.”

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates more than 80 Boeing jets.

Airbus

Ethiopian Airlines is also expanding its Airbus fleet. In another press release published on Wednesday, it announced, “Ethiopia’s flagship carrier, Ethiopian Airlines Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 11 additional Airbus A350-900s with six more purchase rights to be added to its existing fleet.”

The MoU was signed in Dubai on November 15 at the Dubai Airshow, with Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, present during the signing ceremony.

The signing of the MoU took place at the Dubai Airshow in the presence of Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, Christian Scherer.

Mesfin Tassew is quoted as saying, “We are excited to place this commitment for 11 Airbus A350-900s. As a customer-focused airline, we are particularly excited for this fleet as it offers extra comfort to passengers with features like the quietest cabin in its class and ambient lighting. We are keen to expand our fleet size, acquiring the latest technology aircraft to offer a convenient and memorable onboard experience to our esteemed passengers.”

For Christian Scherer, “Ethiopian Airlines is a great example of how to leverage the exceptional values of the A350 for long-haul travel, capitalizing on the benefits of Ethiopia’s unique geographical position that offers the fastest connections between China and Latin America. We are delighted to further strengthen Ethiopian Airlines’ fleet and, through this, continue the great relationship we have built up together,” as quoted in the Ethiopian Airlines Press Release published on the Company’s web page on November 15.

The airline currently operates about 20 Airbus A350-900s, making it the leading purchaser of Airbus from the African continent, according to a Press Release from Ethiopian.

Ethiopian Airlines is the largest carrier in Africa. In 2022-23 fiscal year, it transported over 13. million passenger across more than 120 international destinations.

