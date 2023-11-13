Orthodox Church priest shot while on religious duty

Abba (father) Ermias Weldetsadik

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Abba (father) Ermias Weldetsadik, A renowned priest and head of Bole Bulbula Holy Abba Samuel Church, was shot while serving at the church, sources said.

Abba (father) Ermias Weldetsadik previously served as head of Debre-Tshai St. George Church around a village specially known as Ferensai. Abba Ermias was at a two-day conference in the parish on November 11 , 2023. Later after the end of the conference, at an evening meeting, while blessing the congregation, he was shot and sustained severe injury. After this sordid incident, Abba Ermias was admitted to a hospital where he is now under medical treatment. May God send his mercy upon him! Amen!

It is to be recalled that many priests of Orthodox Christian faith were shot and killed while they were on religious duty in various parts of the country. Those who were murdered in cold blood in Arsi Zone of Oromia Region and the other priest who was stoned to death under glaring sun in Addis Ababa have captured special attention of the local and international media sources.

