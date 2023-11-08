Tigray Region Interim Administration  terminates four top TPLF officials 

Getachew Reda, President of Tigray Interim administration, speaking to Tigray TV on the occasion of Pretoria Agreement (Photo : Screenshot from Tigrya TV)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – President of the Tigray Interim Administration, Getachew Reda sacked four senior leadership members of Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF) from power, sources said.

Roamer has it that the extraordinary measure taken by the New Administration to clean the political arena off the old TPLF guards probably shows the intense situation between the Interim Administration of Getachew Reda and the TPLF Camp, which is spear-headed by Dr. Debretsion Gebremichael.

Available information indicates that those who were wiped out of the table are listed here below.

1. Alem Gebre-Wahid, Head of Political Affairs and Chief Politburo Member of TPLF, Advisor to the President of the Interim Administration

2. Liya Kassa, Chief Administrator of the South East and member of the TPLF Central Committee,

3. Teklay Gebre-Medihin, Chief Administrator of the North-West Zone and member of the Central Committee of the TPLF,

4. Amanuel Assefa, Chief Cabinet Secretariat of the Interim Administration and member of the TPLF Central Committee.



The letters of termination dated October 28, 2023 expressed appreciation to the officials for the service they gave to the government. These officially stamped termination letters that bear the signature of President of Interim Administration of Tigray Region, Getachew Reda, indicate that the top four political officials of TPLF were dismissed from their positions in the Interim Administration. The termination letter is reportedly effective October 26, 2023.

It is to be recalled that President of the Interim Administration of Tigray Region, Getachew Reda, terminated, in a letter dated October 25, 2023, six senior Public Relation Heads of East, South, Central, South East, North West and West Zone administrative bodies of the Region.

President of Tigray Interim Administration, Getachew Reda has so far removed ten senior and intermediate TPLF members from their respective positions in the Administration.

_

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Business Listing / Directory Get Listed!

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

