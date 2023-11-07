Ethiopian PM appointed recruitment committee for chairperson of National Electoral Board  

Chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia resigned in August this year

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed an eight-member recruitment committee for the chairman of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia.

Article 102 of the Federal Constitution and Article 5/1 of Decree 1133/2011 on the establishment of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia stipulate that the Prime Minister will appoint an independent committee to recruit candidate members of the Executive Board.

Accordingly, members of the recruitment committee appointed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahned (PhD) are listed here below:-



1. Priest Tagay Tadele … Chairperson

2. Teketel Yohannes (professor) … Member

3. Bayuh Bezabih … Member

4. Yohannis Benti (Dr.) … Member

5. Kassahun Follo … Member

6. Rigibe Gebrehawariya … Member

7. Engidaye Eshete … Member

8. Melaku Azezew (Engineer) … Member



Chair of the Recruitment Committee of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia said that the newly established committee has gone operational. The committee will reportedly start accepting tip-off for candidacy in the near future.

Former Chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, Birtukan Mideksa, resigned from her position on August 07, 2023 due to health problems.



_

